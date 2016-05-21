Here's every state's unemployment rate in April

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released their monthly report on unemployment rates in the states and DC for April.

Unemployment rates ranged from 2.5% in South Dakota to 6.6% in Alaska and Illinois. The Bureau of Labour Statistics noted that five states had statistically significant drops in unemployment, and four states saw increases compared to March. The other 41 states and DC had unemployment rates that were more or less unchanged.

Here’s the unemployment rate in every state:

NOW WATCH: Humans are defying the law of evolution



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.