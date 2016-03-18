Here's every US state's January unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released their monthly report on unemployment rates in the states and DC for January.

The Bureau noted that 28 states and the District of Columbia had lower unemployment rates in January than in December, 8 states saw an increase in the rate, and 14 states had unchanged unemployment rates.

January state unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8% in both North Dakota and South Dakota to a high of 6.7% in Mississippi:

