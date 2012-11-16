The States With The Biggest Per-Capita Budget Deficits And Surpluses

Rob Wile

TruthInAccounting.org has prepared two infographics showing which states’ residents face the greatest and smallest per-capita deficit burden.

First, the states with residents in the clear — a surplus!

truth in accounting per capita burden

Photo: Truth In Accounting

And now the ones facing crushing deficits:

truth in accounting deficit

Photo: Truth In Accounting

