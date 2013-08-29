MAP: Here Are The States Where People Are Falling Behind On Their Student Loans

Rob Wile

Here’s the latest map from the St. Louis Fed showing which states’ students keep falling behind on their student loans.

“With a few exceptions (e.g., the Midwestern states of Michigan and Indiana), northern states have lower delinquency rates than southern states,” the Fed says.

Delinquent Student Loan Map St. Louis Fed

And here’s the overall non-inflation-adjusted growth in student debt — we’re almost at the trillion mark:

Outstanding Student Loan Debt New York Fed via St. Louis Fed

