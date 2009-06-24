State Street's Cute Puppy Almost Makes Us Want To Buy ETFs

Mark from Copyranter brings to our attention this too cute for words advertisement for State Street SPDR ETFs.



“Now, with this new TV spot for their SPDR family of ETFs, the Boston-based financial firm has unleashed precious Precision Dog to melt our hearts and warm our cold investing feet. Don’t crush my nest egg, boy!” Mark writes.

We thought maybe you guys could use some puppies to calm you down after you got all worked up about the Community Reinvestment Act.





