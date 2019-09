Here’s a new euphemism for cutting your dividend. Just say you’re doing a “Tangible Common Equity Improvement Plan“. That’s what State Street (STT), the troubled custodial bank, is doing this morning. Quarterly dividends have been slashed from $.24 to $.01 and the company has lowered its outlook for 2009.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.