Here are the fastest growing and shrinking states in the US

Utah is growing quickly, while West Virginia is losing people.

The US Census Bureau recently released its population estimates for each of the 50 states and Washington, DC for 2016, and how populations changed between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016.

Most states added population, from some combination of net births minus deaths, international migration, and domestic migration. Eight states — West Virginia, Illinois, Vermont, Connecticut, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and New York — saw a net loss of population over the year.

Here’s each state’s per cent population growth rate:

