Chinese Media Cites Foxconn Suicides In Calling For New Proletarian Revolution

Maoists have expressed concern with the growth of inequality in a country that only decades ago paid the same wage to all workers.



Calls for a new proletarian revolution appears today in the state-owned People’s Daily.

Although many Chinese enjoy economic liberalization, technically everyone is still a Maoist. Watch what happens to the boom when this opinion catches on.

People’s Daily:

Wherever exists exploitation and suppression, rebellion erupts. If the exploited are a majority of the society, the revolt draws even nearer and comes with a louder bout.

For the past 30 years witnessing China’s meteoric rise, multinationals and upstart home tycoons have rammed up their wealth making use of China’s favourable economic policies as well as oversight loopholes. In sharp contrast, tens of millions of Chinese blue-collar workers who have genuinely generated the wealth and created the prosperity have been left far behind.

Columnist Li Hong points to the Foxconn suicides and Honda strike as a sign of growing worker dissatisfaction — and part of the global populist movement:

Never expect something like labour strike to happen in China? Please bear in mind that workers on this globe belong to the same group. When the exploited laborers are forced to toil extra time, work under huge pressure and earn disproportional tiny wages — often at less than 1,500 yuan (US$220) a month in China, the disappointment and frustration gather and grow to anger, and eventually revolts break out.

