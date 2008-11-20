State Of The Truck Market: Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Yesterday we noted that people are still buying American automobiles, though we were chided by commenters who said it was only due to ridiculous incentives. Here’s a great example. A dealership in Miami is running a buy 1 get 1 free sale on Dodge trucks:



WalletPop: University Dodge in Miami has taken a page out of the Payless Shoes playbook and is offering Buy One Get One on all new Dodge Rams in stock. The dealership in Miami is offering the major incentive in an effort to clear out the existing stock on slow moving pickup trucks.

This isn’t the first time a car dealership has offered a BOGO deal on cars. The closest KIA dealership to me is almost always running a deal for a free sedan with the purchase of a minivan, but it is the first time I have seen such a deal on a Dodge Ram or for that matter any car manufactured by a Big Three American carmaker.

