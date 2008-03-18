TV and Newspaper Cos Slaving Away on Yesterday's News Media--Survey

The Project for Excellence in Journalism released its State of the News Media 2008, a voluminous look at every aspect of journalism. The report contained some of the doom and gloom that we’ve come to expect from traditional media — and the struggle to adapt to the changing nature of journalism. “It’s like changing the oil in your car while you’re driving down the freeway,” said Howard Weaver, the chief news executive of the McClatchy Company (MNI).



Some interesting facts from their section on online news:

The online news outlets they observed – three aggregators, Google (GOOG) News, Yahoo! (YHOO) News and AOL (TWX) News, and two outlets tied to national news channels, CNN.com and MSNBC.com (MSFT) – had more of a focus on international news than local and national TV and newspapers.

Even though the same proportion of people use the Web for news (71%), more people are using the Web for news regularly, up from 30% last year to 37% this year.

As we’ve covered, online ad revenue is growing, but not nearly at the rate that it was growing a year ago. More important: News outlets’ Web sites are going to see less of the Web ad growth as businesses spend more of their ad dollars at portals and aggregators — especially Google.

Video and mobile advertising are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Obviously, the Web is becoming more important (if not the most important) medium when it comes to news. What’s depressing? 81% of national broadcast journalists, 80% of local broadcast journalists, 63% of local print journalists, and 53% of national print journalists still say that their traditional medium – not the Web – is the priority at their companies.

