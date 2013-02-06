Cisco Published A Massive Report Predicting The State Of Mobile In 2017

Photo: Cisco
Cisco predicts that, by 2017, smartphones and tablets will consume three times more data on service providers networks than the entire, desktop Internet.What are the ramifications for this massive adoption?
Cisco answers those questions and more in its annual report on the growth of the mobile Internet.
As carriers build 4G, 4G traffic will grow 40-fold by 2017. But 3G will still carry most of the load
