Cisco Published A Massive Report Predicting The State Of Mobile In 2017

Photo: Cisco

Cisco predicts that, by 2017, smartphones and tablets will consume three times more data on service providers networks than the entire, desktop Internet.What are the ramifications for this massive adoption?



Cisco answers those questions and more in its annual report on the growth of the mobile Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.