A Very Graphic Guide To The Horrendous State Of The US Jobs Market

On Friday we get the big one, the monthly jobs report.



After several months of gains, analysts are looking for a net loss of about 100K jobs, largely due to the end of Census season.

So obviously the focus will be on private sector job creation.

So to help you prepare for this Friday, we’ve assembled some key charts showing the current state of the US labour market, which, yes, remains horrendous.

Let’s take a look.

