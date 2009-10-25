Why I Blog

Technorati released its annual State Of The Blogosphere report this past week. In it was a short interview they did with me about VCs and entrepreneurs who blog.



I like the way it came out so I figured I’d reblog it here.

———-

Fred Wilson, managing partner of two venture capital firms and well known “VC blogger” at AVC.com, discusses the relationship between entrepreneurship and blogging, and what’s next for blog-based businesses and the web.

You’re one of the best know “VC bloggers.” What originally motivated you to get involved in blogging, and how has it influenced your life and career?



I got into blogging because it was a new internet technology back in the early part of this decade and I wanted to understand it better. As I got into it, I realised it could help our business a lot by building a direct channel to entrepreneurs. It has allowed us to build a reputation as one of the best web-focused early stage venture firms.

What’s your take on and advice to VC-backed entrepreneurs who publish blogs?



It’s not easy for an entrepreneur to find the time to blog. But for those who do it, it is a great tool to communicate with the various stakeholders in their business and build a reputation for thought leadership.

Blog-based businesses and blog networks have seen a lot of activity over the last few years in terms of investment and acquisitions. Given the economic downturn, what does the future look like for blogs-as-businesses?



I think it’s better than ever. Blog-based businesses have lower cost structures and are more “authentic” and as a result are drawing larger shares of ad budgets.

You’re a passionate early adopter and experimenter with web applications in general and widgets on your blog in particular. What’s turning you on these days?



Mobile apps and new commerce models.

What’s your advice for aspiring professional bloggers?



Show up every day with something interesting to say and don’t be afraid to speak your mind.

