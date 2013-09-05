State Of Origin Streaker Wati Holmwood Has Been Jailed For Three Months

Photo: Getty/Matt King

The man who interrupted a critical part of the State of Origin decider in July has been sentenced to three months jail.

Wati Holmwood was sentenced in the Burwood Local Court today, after pleading guilty to two charges last month.

Holmwood was charged for remaining on a playing field without authorisation and willful and obscene exposure.

He has been banned from ANZ Stadium and NRL matches and told media last month that he had been disowned by his family over the stunt.

While Holmwood has been taken into custody, The Daily Telegraph reports he could be released pending an appeal.

Now read: VIDEO: Watch The Streaker Who Ruined State Of Origin Game Three Get Tackled By Security

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.