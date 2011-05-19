The Entire State Of International Trade Summed Up In Two Slides

The Port of Los Angeles, America’s number 1 container port, is a great barometer for global trade. Its top trading partners are China/Hong Kong at about $122.9 billion, while business with its top 5 trading partners came to $186.2 billion in 2010.



Earlier today we pointed out what Port of LA business development manager, Chris Chase thought of trade and the U.S. economy. Now take a look at two charts that tell you about what the Port does and what its future looks like.

First, here’s how 2011 is shaping up:

Photo: The Port of Los Angeles

And here’s a look at headwinds:

Photo: Port of Los Angeles

Don’t miss: 13 Countries That Are Going To Grow Like Crazy For Decades >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.