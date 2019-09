Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has now declared a State of Emergency for the sunny state of California due to the budgetary crisis.



Meanwhile, former Gov. Grey Davis was on CNBC saying he wouldn’t expect most banks to take California IOUs.

Oh, if only the constitution Article 1 Section 10 didn’t prevent the state from declaring IOUs a legal tender.

