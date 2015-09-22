Here's the obesity rate in every state

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new data from their annual Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) program, which surveys hundreds of thousands of Americans every year about their health habits and characteristics.

One of the many things included in the 2014 BRFSS data is information on adult obesity rates among the states and Washington, DC. Obesity varies across states: The state with the lowest adult obesity rate in 2014 was Colorado, with 21.3% of adults self-reporting as obese. The state with the highest rate was Arkansas, at 35.9%.

Here’s each state’s 2014 adult obesity rate:

