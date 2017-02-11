Immigration is adding to population growth in every US state

Immigration to the United States is a big aspect of how states grow.

International migration was a net positive to population growth in all 50 states and the District of Columbia between 2015 and 2016.

The US Census Bureau recently released estimates for the major components of population change — natural change (births minus deaths), net domestic migration, and net international migration — for the states between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016.

While a couple states lost population overall from natural change, and many lost population from domestic migration, net international migration — the total number of people moving to a state from another country minus people moving to another country from that state — was positive in each state and DC.

Of course, the size of that increase varied wildly across states, from a gain of just 524 net immigrants in Wyoming to nearly 229,000 in California. Adjusting for population, rates of net international migration ranged from 0.55 per 1,000 Montana residents in 2015 to 6.14 per 1,000 Washington, DC residents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.