And Now There Are 17 States Where Public-Sector Workers Are Protesting To Keep Their High Pay And Amazing Benefits...

The clash between public worker unions and Republicans in Wisconsin escalated this week, with union supporters now organising similar demonstrations at statehouses across the country. Union members and their allies are rallying to oppose legislation that would curtail collective bargaining rights, curb earnings and impose furloughs on public-sector employees in 17 states, Bloomberg reports.



The groups are demonstrating against what they see as a national attack on public-sector workers.

This tension is only likely to increase as broke states struggle to balance their budgets and the disparity between public and private pay, pensions, and benefits grows.

