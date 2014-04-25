The State Department Is Getting Ruthlessly Mocked For Tweets Of 'Hashtag Diplomacy'

Forget sanctions, military options, or tough talk. The State Department is now hitting Russia with bizarre tweets.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account tweeted this out early Thursday:

The #UnitedForUkraine hashtag was created by the State Department to spread awareness of the situation in Ukraine — with Russia still bearing down on the eastern border.

“I don’t know what effect this is supposed to have,” former State Department diplomat James Lewis told Mashable last month when asked about the Twitter campaign. “It’s a hashtag. What’s it going to do? For this situation, it’s not a useful tool.”

But with an official Russian account appropriating the hashtag for itself, Jen Psaki, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, later tweeted this:

Well, it wasn’t long before mocking tweets towards the “promise of hashtag” hit. Twitter erupted with snark.

Here’s a sampling:















