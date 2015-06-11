Here's how much each US state economy grew last year

Every year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases state-level Gross Domestic Product figures. We took a look at how each state’s economy grew or shrank between 2013 and 2014.

The oil boom of the first half of last year is readily apparent: The five states with the fastest growing economies all had big mining sectors. Whether or not the growth of places like Texas, North Dakota, and Wyoming will continue in the wake of collapsing oil prices and a massive drawback in the number of active oil rigs across the country remains to be seen.

Two states actually saw their economies shrink last year: Mississippi’s real GDP fell by 1.2%, and Alaska’s by 1.3%. Virginia’s real GDP had no change at all.

Here’s a map illustrating GDP change from 2013 to 2014:

And here’s a table showing the change in real GDP, ordered from biggest increase to biggest decrease:

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.