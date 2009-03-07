State Governments: Flooded With Federal Cash For IT

Microsoft (MSFT) threw it’s U.S. Public Sector CIO Summit in Redmond earlier this week, an few interesting details were noted by govtech.com.



The stimulus package is sending a lot of money to the states for IT projects, so much they don’t know what to do with it all. (We wish we had that problem.)

“One of the challenges, it was agreed, is that never before have states had the problem of potentially getting so much aide from the federal government that they may be unable to spend it fast enough or adequately enough.”

Two weeks ago in a talk with Wall Street Microsoft (MSFT) CEO talked over and over about his plan to “upsell” Microsoft customers on more software. But he’s already starting to get blowback on the sales pitch.

When one audience member explained that he had to hire an outside consultant to make sense of Microsoft’s enterprise agreements, Ballmer seemed genuinely ashamed his salespeople were unable to help. He was also contrite about the fact the company had yet to devise a way to offer better choice for its bundled services after one attendee complained Microsoft treated him like a cable customer who wants one channel but has to buy 25 others to get it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.