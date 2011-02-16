Kick-Start Your Career At State Farm's Virtual Career Fair

Successful. Career-minded. Self-motivated. If these characteristics describe you, joining the State Farm team could put you on the fast track toward a rewarding future.

This year, kick-start your career by attending State Farm’s Virtual Career Fair on February 22, 2011, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. At this free event, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with recruiters and browse through job listings from the comfort of your own home computer.

Each business area will host a virtual booth, so you can choose the area that best matches your interests and skill set. Live chat will let you to talk with the staff, schedule a face-to-face interview, and ask them about any additional opportunities in their business areas. There will also be a variety of live webcasts and presentations by company experts. You can view them in real-time with a live Q&A session, or at a later time with just the click of a mouse.

State Farm, the nation’s #1 insurer of cars and homes, is known as one of America’s premier brands. It’s been recognised for its outstanding customer service, financial strength, and community involvement.

The Virtual Career Fair is a great way to get a feel for State Farm and the many opportunities it has to offer. For more information or to register for the event, visit http://st8.fm/sfvcf.



