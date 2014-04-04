The Most Important Exported Good From Every State

International trade is a hugely important part of our economy, and national statistics are closely watched. This morning, a wider-than-expected trade deficit caused economists to cut their GDP forecasts.

In addition to national numbers, the Census Bureau also keeps track of imports and exports for each of the states.

This map shows the international export commodity or product from each state with the greatest dollar value in 2013:

Some goods are very common — 12 states have aeroplanes and aeroplane components as their most valuable export. Seven states have either crude or refined oil, five have computer components, and four have gold.

The table below shows the 2013 volume of these goods, in millions of dollars, for each state and the District of Columbia:

