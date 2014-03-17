STATE ELECTIONS: The Liberals Swept To Power In Tasmania, But SA Looks Like It Will Have A Hung Parliament

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill (R) greets spectators before he officially opens the Riverbank Stand during day one of the Second Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2013 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The Liberal party swept to victory in the Tasmania state election at the weekend, though an outcome has yet to be decided in South Australia.

Despite winning more than 53% of the two-party preferred vote in SA, the state’s election laws mean the Liberals do not have a majority there.

Labor and the Liberals are now in negotiations with two key state independents, Bob Such and Geoff Brock, with calls for a review of the polling system.

‘‘I suspect that the people of South Australia will feel cheated if having voted quite substantially for a change of government, that’s not what they get,’’ Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.

‘‘I think that’s a message that won’t be lost on the independent members of parliament.’’

Meanwhile, incoming Tasmania Premier Will Hodgman has emphasised his desire to improve the islands state’s economy after ending 16 years of Labor rule.

