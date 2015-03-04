RANKED: The 50 US state economies from worst to best

The US economy is making a big comeback, with GDP growing and unemployment falling.

Of course, that economy is the sum of 50 state economies, each with its own quirks and unique interactions with the others.

We ranked the states’ economies on six measures: recent change in housing prices, nonfarm payroll job growth, unemployment rate, GDP per capita, average weekly wage, and state government surplus and deficit.

While we didn’t factor them into the ranking, we also looked at the Fortune 500 companies that have their headquarters in each state and which industries were disproportionately important in each state. This helped us get a little more insight into what makes each state economy tick.

For more details on the sources and methodology, click here.

