Here's how we ranked the state economies

In our ranking of the economies of the states and DC, we looked at seven measures of economic health.

Each measure was rescaled to allow us to compare them to one another. Technically, we calculated z-scores for each state on each measure.

To make the combined ranking, we averaged together the seven indicator z-scores for each state to create an overall economic index.

Here are the sources for each of our measures:

