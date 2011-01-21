STATE DEPT: Oh, By The Way, That WikiLeaks Dump Wasn't Such Big Deal After All

Remember last month when everyone was calling for the head of Julian Assange (some literally) after the WikiLeaks cable dump that revealed the (often embarrassing) workings of the U.S. State Department?



Turns out nothing all that damaging was revealed.

A new report from the State Dept to Congress reveals that the dump is now considered “embarrassing but not damaging.” Who could have guessed.

Woe on those who embarrass the government, however. A person briefed on the report told Reuters that “the administration felt compelled to say publicly that the revelations had seriously damaged American interests in order to bolster legal efforts to shut down the WikiLeaks website and bring charges against the leakers.”

Indeed.

The thing about this disclosure is that one gets the feeling it might not be good news to Julian Assange who has clearly enjoyed be the voice of doom where the U.S. government is concerned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.