State Department Whistleblower Says Someone Hacked His Email And Deleted Four Years Of Messages

A State Department whistleblower claims that someone hacked his personal email and erased four years worth of messages were deleted, S.A. Miller of The New York Post reports.

Richard Higbie, a Diplomatic Security Service (DS) criminal investigator, says a computer attack targeted his Gmail account, erasing emails that contained evidence about misconduct by top officials at the department and correspondence with other whistleblowers.

Higbie’s lawyer, Cary Schulman, confirmed that apparent attack to the Post and said that while it’s unclear who is responsible for the “sophisticated” attack.

“Obviously, somebody is not happy with something he’s doing and wanted to get that information and also cause him an inability in the future to have ready access to that,” Schulman told The Post.

Higbie, the second-highest-ranking agent with the DS’s Dallas office, reportedly helped reveal that members of then-Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton’s security detail had picked up hookers.

