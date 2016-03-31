State Department apologizes after sparking uproar with tweet about being a '10'

The State Department apologised Wednesday after sparking controversy while one of its official accounts tweeted travel tips under the hashtag #springbreakingbadly, warning travellers to beware of overseas scams.

Things went awry Wednesday when the department made a recommendation to avoid being “lured into buying expensive drinks.”

From its travel account, the State Department tweeted: “Not a ’10’ in the US? Then not a 10 overseas. Beware of being lured into buying expensive drinks or worse — being robbed. #springbreakingbadly.”

The tweet inspired an immediate backlash, with one Twitter user saying it was “unnecessarily sexist.” The State Department responded: “We made no mention of gender. This can happen to anyone unfortunately.”

But after the tweet gained more attention, the account tweeted a two-part apology.

“Some have been offended by our earlier tweet and we apologise that it came off negatively,” the department said. “We see many Americans fall victim to scams each year & want all to be careful while travelling.”

Other tips from the State Department’s #springbreakingbadly hashtag have included: “Somebody offered you a free trip abroad, but the free luggage they offered is lined with cocaine. Beware of these scams #springbreakingbadly.”

But that didn’t stop the snarky backlash:

Hot Or Not, State Department Edition https://t.co/AJv087Einf

— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 30, 2016

Not a “10” in the US? Then not a 10 being recruited by ISIS.

— Emma Roller (@emmaroller) March 30, 2016

State Dept. travel advisories being ghostwritten by college sophomore with popped collar https://t.co/Gco7s4n28w

— Leandro Oliva (@lmoliva_) March 30, 2016

Looks like President Donald Trump won’t need to replace the social media staff at State. https://t.co/JNMdPLu2nM

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 30, 2016

NOW WATCH: Trump insinuates a former presidential candidate may be behind the Cruz National Enquirer story



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.