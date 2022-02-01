State Department issues advisory recommending Americans to not to travel to Mexico due to COVID-19

Touring LaGuardia Airport’s new Western Concourse at Terminal B. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising Americans against traveling to Mexico due to a high risk of coronavirus transmission.

The advisory jumped from a “Level 3” recommendation of “reconsider travel” on December 8, 2021, to a “Level 4″ recommendation of “do not travel” on January 31, 2022.

As of February 1, Mexico has an average of 36,689 new COVID cases per day, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. The outlet also reports that the average number of deaths has risen by over 270 per day over the last three weeks.

The New York Times reports that 60% of people in Mexico are fully vaccinated and 66% have received at least one dose as of Tuesday.

The CDC says to avoid traveling to Mexico, but, if travel is necessary, “make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines” and “properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces.”