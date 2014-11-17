State Department Shuts Down Its Email System Because Of A Suspected Hacker Attack

The State Department has taken the unusual step of shutting down its entire unclassified email system because of a suspected hacker attack, the Associated Press reports.

The department’s classified systems weren’t affected by the suspected attack, an unnamed senior department official told the AP. The State Department is expected to discuss the shutdown after it completes security repairs on Monday or Tuesday, according to the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.