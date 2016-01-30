The State Department declared 22 of Hillary Clinton's emails 'top secret' and won't release them

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is confirming for the first time that Hillary Clinton’s unsecured home server contained some closely guarded secrets, including material requiring one of the highest levels of classification.

The revelation comes just three days before the Iowa presidential nominating caucuses in which Clinton is a candidate.

The State Department will release more emails from Clinton’s time as secretary of state later Friday.

But The Associated Press has learned that 7 email chains are being withheld in full for containing “top secret” material.

Department officials wouldn’t describe the substance of the emails, or say if Clinton had sent any herself.

Spokesman John Kirby tells the AP that no judgment on past classification was made. But the department is looking into that, too.

NBC News reported earlier this month that some of the emails on Clinton’s email server was so sensitive that investigators didn’t have clearance to view them.

The FBI has also been looking into whether classified material was mishandled during Clinton’s tenure at the State Department from 2009 to 2013.

Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

