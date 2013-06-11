REPORT: The State Department May Have Covered Up Incidents Of Sexual Assault And Engaging With Prostitutes

The State Department might have covered up damning incidents involving sexual assault and engaging with prostitutes, according to a report from CBS’ John Miller.



Miller cited an internal State Department Inspector General’s memo in which “several recent investigations were influenced, manipulated, or simply called off” to protect careers and avoid scandal.

The memo revealed eight specific incidents, including alleged sexual assaults and engagement with prostitutes by employees as low-ranked as security officers and as highly ranked as a U.S. ambassador.

The report claims that members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security detail engaged with prostitutes on official foreign trips.

In the case of the U.S. ambassador, State Department agents told the IG that they were told to stop investigating the ambassador, who was “suspected of patronizing prostitutes in a public park.” The ambassador held a “sensitive diplomatic post,” Miller reports.

The State Department told CBS that it would not comment on specific allegations, saying that “not all allegations are substantiated.”

Here’s Miller discussing his report Monday morning on “CBS This Morning”:



