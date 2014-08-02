Now Two Americans With Ebola Are Headed To The US

A Medevac flight was on its way to Liberia to pick up American patients affected with Ebola, CNNreportedon Thursday. While Emory University Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that at least one evacuated patient would be treated in their special isolation ward, the details of the transfer, who had arranged it, and how many patients were involved remained unknown.

Now the U.S. Department of State has confirmed in a statement that it, along with the CDC, is facilitating the medical evacuation of two American patients with Ebola. While reports suggest that these patients are likely the aid workers Ken Brantly and Nancy Writebol, the government’s statement did reveal the identity of the patients involved.

“We are so heartened that Nancy is in stable condition and that plans are underway to bring her back to the U.S.,” said Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA, the organisation that sent Writebol to Liberia, in a statement. “We are grateful for the help and support of the U.S. State Department in this endeavour.”

Here is the full statement, released on August 1:

