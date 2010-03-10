State Department Begs Forgiveness After Insulting Libya's Qaddafi

Photo: Wikipedia

Well this is embarrassing — although more for State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley than for the United States.FP Passport:



P.J. Crowley had to climb down today from his recent remarks about Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi, in which the State Department spokesman said that Qaddafi’s speech before the U.N. General Assembly amounted to “lots of words and lots of papers flying all over the place, not necessarily a lot of sense.” Crowley was responding to Qaddafi’s threat to declare a “jihad” against Switzerland for arresting his son, but chose to go off script.

Turns out the Libyans were not happy about Crowley’s remarks, and threatened to retaliate against U.S. oil companies seeking to do business in Libya.

Got to keep those 1 to 4 million monthly barrels of crude flowing. Here’s Crowley’s apology:

I want to clarify the U.S. position regarding Libya. We are strongly committed to the bilateral U.S.-Libyan relationship, and Secretary Clinton has asked Assistant Secretary Jeff Feltman to travel to Tripoli next week for a series of bilateral consultations. Regarding the personal comments I made last week, I want to provide some context. I responded to a question regarding use of the term “jihad” in the context of relations between Libya and Switzerland. I should have focused solely on our concern about the term “jihad,” which has since been clarified by the Libyan Government. I understand that my personal comments were perceived as a personal attack on the president. As I made clear to Libyan Ambassador Ali Aujali when Assistant Secretary Feltman and I called upon him in his office on Friday, these comments do not reflect U.S. policy and were not intended to offend. I apologise if they were taken that way. I regret that my comments have become an obstacle to further progress in our bilateral relationship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.