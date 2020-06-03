All the curfews governors have set in their states as protests rage on, and how long you should expect them to last

Katie Warren, Joey Hadden
REUTERS/Caitlin OchsProtesters march on the Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, on May 31, 2020.

As tens of thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets over the death of George Floyd, a black man who struggled to breathe after a white police officer pinned him on the ground in Minnesota last week, curfews have been put in place in at least 40 US cities since Friday, May 29, per CNN.

In some states, such as New York and Minnesota, the governors have stepped in to mandate curfews for certain areas.

Here’s a running list of the states where governors have implemented curfews.

Arizona

PhoenixShutterstockPhoenix, Arizona.
  • Governor: Doug Ducey
  • Date curfew set: Sunday, May 31
  • Curfew time: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Where the curfew applies: Statewide
  • Date the curfew lifts: June 8 at 5 a.m.

Minnesota

Minneapolis george floyd protests fireordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesPeople continue the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

New York

Nyc protests george floyd black lives matterREUTERS/Caitlin OchsProtesters march in Manhattan on June 1, 2020.

Virginia

George floyd protests richmond virginiaAP Photo/Steve HelberPolice prepare to disperse a group of protesters in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
  • Governor: Ralph Northam
  • Date curfew set: Sunday, May 31, for Richmond, and Monday, June 1, for Virginia Beach
  • Where the curfew applies: Richmond and Virginia Beach
  • Curfew time: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Date the curfew lifts: June 4 at 6 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.