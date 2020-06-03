All the curfews governors have set in their states as protests rage on, and how long you should expect them to last

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Protesters march on the Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, on May 31, 2020.

As tens of thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets over the death of George Floyd, a black man who struggled to breathe after a white police officer pinned him on the ground in Minnesota last week, curfews have been put in place in at least 40 US cities since Friday, May 29, per CNN.

In some states, such as New York and Minnesota, the governors have stepped in to mandate curfews for certain areas.

Here’s a running list of the states where governors have implemented curfews.

Arizona

Shutterstock Phoenix, Arizona.

Governor : Doug Ducey

: Doug Ducey Date curfew set : Sunday, May 31

: Sunday, May 31 Curfew time : 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Where the curfew applies : Statewide

: Statewide Date the curfew lifts: June 8 at 5 a.m.

Minnesota

ordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People continue the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

New York

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Protesters march in Manhattan on June 1, 2020.

Virginia

AP Photo/Steve Helber Police prepare to disperse a group of protesters in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Governor : Ralph Northam

: Ralph Northam Date curfew set : Sunday, May 31, for Richmond, and Monday, June 1, for Virginia Beach

: Sunday, May 31, for Richmond, and Monday, June 1, for Virginia Beach Where the curfew applies : Richmond and Virginia Beach

: Richmond and Virginia Beach Curfew time : 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Date the curfew lifts: June 4 at 6 a.m.

