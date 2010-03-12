State Court Systems Struggle With Budget Cuts

State courts have never been flush with money or overrun with personnel, but the burden of lacking budgets may only increase.



Across the country, state courts are facing reduced budgets and are seemingly handicapped by fiscal restraints.

The National Law Journal named more than 10 states that may have to lay off more employees, eliminate positions, or implement furloughs, including New York ($130 million in cuts for next fiscal year), Virginia ($11 million), and Illinois ($21 million).

In light of the restraints in the current fiscal budgets, more reductions could have significant implications to the progress of already-burdened state courts.

NLJ: The state’s judicial budget “has been cut so far to the bone” already, said Joan Lukey, the chairwoman of a Boston Bar Association task force on the FY 2011 Judiciary Budget. “The question is, at what point do you reach the precipice and fall over?” said Lukey, a Boston litigation partner at Ropes & grey. “It’s difficult for a court to perform its function [in some areas].”

Read more at NLJ.

