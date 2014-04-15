This Map Of The Most Competitive States In America Is A Joke

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) — an organisation that pushes market reforms around the country — is out with its latest map of the most and least competitive states in America.

The map is silly. Dynamic economies like New York and California are ranked near the bottom, while un-dynamic economies like Indiana and Wyoming are ranked near the top.

Obviously ALEC is ranking states based on each state’s level of deregulation and awarding the most deregulated states, but the outcomes seem to have very little bearing in where companies actually want to launch and do business.

