The Complete History Of How The Economy Improved, Faded And Then Stagnated

Gus Lubin
chart

More state economies slowed in July than at any time since December 2010, according to the State Coincident Index.

The Philly Fed index tracks employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages. It is visualized with a map, where red shows declines and green shows gains.

In March 2009 the map was entirely red.

By May 2010 only two states were red, but then things got worse.

The economy picked up in 2011, with all states improving in April, but then it faded. In July 13 states got worse. Right now we’re on the verge of stagnation or double dip.

But who's still struggling to come back?

