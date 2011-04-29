State Budget Cuts Force Cleveland To Lay Off 400 Workers

Photo: ifmuth via Flikr

The loss of state funding will force Cleveland to lay off 400 workers, close fire stations, and scale back police patrols, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayor Frank Jackson said yesterday that the cuts will help make up for an expected loss of $35.7 million in state funding. He did not specify what positions would be eliminated, but said the layoffs amount to about 7% of the city’s 5,400-person workforce.Ohio plans to slash municipal funding by more than $500 million over the next two years, under the budget proposed by Republican Gov. John Kasich. Kasich’s plan calls for cutting aid to local governments by 25% next year and by 50% in 2013.



Ohio cities – most of which are already suffering from falling property tax revenues – have asked the governor to reconsider the cuts, arguing that local governments cannot absorb the added fiscal strain.

