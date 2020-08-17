The states are set to lift barriers for people like teachers and tradies working across borders under a new deal

AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Tradespeople, property agents, hairdressers, teachers and hundreds of other vocational workers should soon be able to cross state borders to work with minimum fuss.

This follows an agreement between the states to harmonise their laws so qualifications are recognised nationwide with the aim of having the barriers removed by January 1, 2021.

The changes, which were agreed to at the meeting of state and federal Treasurers on Friday last week, will require each state and territory to pass the requisite legislation.

Should the deal go as planned, the only barrier to cross-jurisdictional movement would be any remaining border bans still in place due to the coronavirus.

In 2019, before the pandemic struck, 300,000 Australians shifted to another state or territory.

“A uniform scheme will make it easier and less expensive for businesses, professionals and workers to move or operate within jurisdictions and across Australia, thereby creating jobs, increasing output, competition and innovation, and resulting in lower prices for consumers and businesses,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“It is vital to ensuring Australians, including displaced workers, can take up new job opportunities wherever they arise as the economy recovers and restrictions on movement are eased from COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has argued for some time that different rules in different states were a barrier to productivity, especially for those which operated in more than one state.

He made harmonisation one of the first priorities when he abolished the Council of Australian Governments in May and replaced it with new, less bureaucratic structures with national cabinet at the top.

The change has been argued for by the Productivity Commission in 2014 and 2015.

“The failure to progress occupational licensing reforms has negative consequences for geographic labour mobility, and community wellbeing more broadly,” the commission said in a 2014 report.

Changes were also recommended in the 2015 Competition Policy Review chaired by Ian Harper.

Some states have agreements with other states recognising certain trades while others require enormous amounts of paperwork and a fee for someone licensed elsewhere to work in their jurisdiction.

For example, someone licensed as an electrical contractor in Queensland can work in NSW, Victoria and the ACT but they need an additional licence to work in South Australia and Western Australia.

The electrician would have to maintain his or her Queensland licence at $395 a year as well as apply and pay the fees for a licence in either WA or SA.

The whole process takes at least six weeks and even then, the electrician is subject to a lot of conditions outlining the jobs they can and can not do.

