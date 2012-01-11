Did Anyone Else Notice This In Today's Job Openings Report?

Rob Wile
Question suit

According to the BLS’s Job Openings and labour Turnover report (aka JOLTs), job openings were largely unchanged from October at 3.2 million, though have increased 6.6% from a year ago and 30% since June 2009.

This data point doesn’t get much fanfare.

But there was a weird figure that caught our eye: government job openings increased 4.6% year-over-year, with state and local government job openings jumping 21%.  Hiring figures were also up for the category.

What ever happened to those cuts in government spending everyone was talking about?

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.