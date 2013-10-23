State And Local Governments Are Finally Adding Jobs Again

Throughout the “recovery” following the financial crisis, one of the big drags on employment growth has been the situation at the state and local level, where there’s been virtually unprecedented downsizing thanks to the decline of tax revenues.

The good news is that this is finally coming to an end.

Yesterday’s jobs report was weak, but one bright spot was job creation at the state and local level as this chart from Calculated Risk shows.

