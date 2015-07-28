Here's each US state's most important international trading partner

International trade is a big part of America’s economy, and a factor in each of the fifty state economies that constitute it.

The Census Bureau publishes annual figures on each state’s international trade. In addition to the top 25 goods imported and exported by each state, the Bureau reports the 25 countries each state imports the most from and exports the most to. We took a look at the biggest trade partners by dollar value of goods imported and exported for each state in 2014.

Here’s the country that each state imports the most from. Canada and China loom large:

Here’s the country each state exports the most to. The states that border Mexico send a lot of goods there, and a full 35 states have Canada as their biggest export partner:

