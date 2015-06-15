This map shows that each US state is basically its own country

If Texas were an independent country, its $US1.65 trillion GDP would make it the 15th largest economy in the world, just ahead of Saudi Arabia’s $US1.62 trillion economy.

The United State’s $US17 trillion economy is so enormous that the 51 smaller economies of the states and Washington D.C. that combine together to make that national economy are comparable to nation-states in their own right.

We recently featured a map made by American Enterprise Institute’s Mark Perry that compared each state’s 2013 GDP to a country with a similar GDP level.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis just released their estimates for 2014 state GDP, and the CIA World Factbook has estimates for 2014 GDP for 194 countries. Putting those together, we came up with an updated version of the map, bringing the comparison up to date with the most recent data.

For each state, the map is labelled with the country whose 2014 estimated purchasing power parity GDP is closest to the 2014 nominal GDP of that state:

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.