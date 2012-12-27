One Stat Shows Why The Clippers And Thunder Are The favourites To Win It All

Cork Gaines
Unlike the other major North American sports leagues, dominant regular season NBA teams win on a consistent basis. And one sign of a dominant team is the ability to put together extended winning streaks.

Of the last 30 NBA champions, 26 had a regular season winning streak of at least nine games. And with the Clippers’ current 14-game winning streak, and the Thunder’s recent 12-game winning streak, they are the only two teams in the league this season with winning streaks of at least nine games.

Here is a look at the longest winning streaks of the eventual NBA champion over the last 30 seasons…

NBA Champions and winning streaks

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

