One Stat Shows Why The Clippers And Thunder Are The favourites To Win It All

Unlike the other major North American sports leagues, dominant regular season NBA teams win on a consistent basis. And one sign of a dominant team is the ability to put together extended winning streaks.



Of the last 30 NBA champions, 26 had a regular season winning streak of at least nine games. And with the Clippers’ current 14-game winning streak, and the Thunder’s recent 12-game winning streak, they are the only two teams in the league this season with winning streaks of at least nine games.

Here is a look at the longest winning streaks of the eventual NBA champion over the last 30 seasons…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.