Crazy Stat Shows How Good Russell Wilson Has Been Against The NFL's Best Quarterbacks

Mike Salk of ESPN Radio dropped an eye-opening stat about Russell Wilson and how he has fared when he goes head to head against arguably the four best quarterbacks in the NFL in Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rogers:

So, Russell Wilson is 6-0 against Brady, Manning, Brees and Rogers. No biggie.

— Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) September 5, 2014

That is certainly impressive, and yes, the Seahawks’ awesome pass defence has a lot to do with that record, as Wilson is not actually defending those other quarterbacks. But a closer look shows that Russell Wilson has a knack for playing at his best when he is facing the best.

In fact, another stat for Wilson in those games is even crazier.

Here is a look at Wilson’s stats in those six games compared with the other 32 games in his career. One stat in particular stands out:

Despite throwing nearly the same number of passes per game, Wilson’s interceptions go from once every 40 passes to NEVER.

The result is that Wilson’s Adjusted Yards per Attempt (AY/A), which adjusts Yards per Attempt for interceptions thrown, goes way up, to 9.9 from 8.1. An AY/A of 9.9 would have been second in the NFL last year, behind only Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles (10.5).

Wilson may never be ranked among the best quarterbacks in the NFL if he continues to so rarely throw for 300 yards in a game (just three times in his career). But not only does Wilson not crumble under the pressure of playing against the best, he seems to actually get better.

