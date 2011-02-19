One More Remarkable Stat About The NASDAQ's Huge Rally

Earlier we mentioned how the NASDAQ is at levels not seen since the year 2000.



A reader sends in another remarkable fact about the NASDAQ 100: Yesterday matched the record of 14 days of a close above the open. Only twice have we seen that before. December 20, 1991 – January 9, 1992 and July 10 2009 – July 29, 2009.

If we close above that level today, it will be a record

