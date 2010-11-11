STAT OF THE DAY: The Most Popular Shoes In The NBA

Hoops Hype is keeping a running tally of every player in the NBA and the shoes they are being paid to wear.



Not surprisingly, Nike is far and away the leader, sponsoring the feet of more players than every other shoe company combined.

But that advantage becomes even more impressive when you remember that both Jordan and Converse, two of the top five names, are also wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nike. (Adidas also owns Reebok.)

Check out Hoops Hype for an even deeper breakdown based on the most popular models of shoe.

